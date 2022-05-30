Newport County will give Dom Telford and Courtney Baker-Richardson until the start of next week to decide on their futures, according to the South Wales Argus.

Both players’ contracts will expire this summer, and the deadline is nearing for the forwards to commit their future to the Rodney Parade-based club.

Telford hit a career-high last season, scoring 26 times in all competitions, which saw him named in the League Two Team of the Season.

Baker-Richardson was often the overlooked part of the strike partnership when it was often his hard work that provided the chances for his prolific teammate, but the 26-year-old still managed eight goals during the last campaign.

James Rowberry is keen to keep both of his starting centre-forwards, but after encouraging seasons, there will surely be interest from further afield, and the Exiles cannot afford to wait around while potential replacements sign for other clubs.

County added promising Bala Town attacker Will Evans and Cardiff City youngster Sam Bowen to their squad as they attempt to rejuvenate a team that finished in an underwhelming 11th place.

An attacking restructure on the hands of Rowberry?

With no recognised strikers currently retained by the Exiles, the forward’s department could be an area that will need to be strengthened during the summer if Telford and Baker Richardson fail to sign on.

The Exiles released Padraig Amond and Alex Fisher, while Timmy Abraham returned to Fulham after his loan spell, leaving the Welsh side without any contracted forwards.

Ideally, both strikers will renew their deals, but the delay in committing to County suggests that both players are assessing their options away from Rodney Parade.

Telford will not be short interest after a high-scoring season, while Baker-Richardson boasts attributes that would suit a level above, leaving the Exiles with an arduous task of finding a capable replacement