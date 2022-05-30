Sheffield United will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer as Paul Heckingbottom prepares his squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield United loan man Ben Davies and short-term signing Filip Uremovic won’t be on the books at Bramall Lane any longer, so Heckingbottom could do with a new left-footed centre-back this summer.

With that in mind, one player the Blades should have on their radar is Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause.

Hause’s Aston Villa future

Birmingham Live has said that Hause will be available this summer – something that should be catching the attention of Championship clubs.

Aston Villa are prepared to let the centre-back leave either permanently or temporarily this summer as he doesn’t figure in Steven Gerrard’s plans for next season. Hause still has three years remaining on his deal but he only made seven Premier League appearances last season.

A smart target?

At 26, an offer of regular first-team football away from Aston Villa could be an attractive prospect for Hause, and he has attributes that could be of value to Sheffield United.

The Redbridge-born ace is an aerial presence and can fill in as a left-back as well as in his favoured role at centre-back too.

Hause is perfectly capable with the ball at his feet too, averaging a pass completion rate of 79% per game, though the vast majority of those come in his own half (SofaScore).

Hause is at an age where he still has time to develop and maximise his potential too, though he will need more game time to do that, and Sheffield United could be a good place for him to do so.

Be it a permanent or loan swoop, Hause could be an option worth looking at for Heckingbottom this summer.