Stockport County are back in the Football League after an 11-year absence.

Stockport County have a big summer ahead as they look to strengthen their ranks ahead of their return to League Two.

Dave Challinor’s side go into next season on the back of winning the National League title.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of Edgeley Park…

The Hatters have a vacancy to fill in their goalkeeping department following Luca Ashby-Hammond’s return to Fulham after the end of his loan spell. They have been linked with Joel Coleman along with Hartlepool United and he is a free agent following his departure from Rochdale.

Liam Hogan has been released which leaves room to bring in a new centre-back. Will Boyle, who is leaving Cheltenham Town this summer, has emerged on County’s radar but is also wanted back by his former club Huddersfield Town.

In terms of other outgoings, Lois Maynard, Josh Schofield, Jamie Stott and Tom Walker are all officially departing when their contracts expire at the end of next month, whilst young centre-back Scott Holding has been lured down south to Watford.

Courtney Duffus, Zaine Francis-Angol and Andy Cannon have all also returned to their parent clubs after the end of their loan spell.

The door has opened to sign Duffus on a permanent deal if the club wants to as he has been transfer listed by Morecambe. The same applies to Zaine Francis-Angol, who has been released by Hartlepool United.

Cannon was a hit during his couple of months at the club and he still has a year left on his contract at Hull City. However, he is yet to feature at all under their boss, Shota Arveladze, and the Tigers are after released Fulham man Jean Michael Seri and Mali international Adama Traore which would see him drop even further down the pecking order.

Stockport-born Callum Camps is apparently on the club’s radar at the moment, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (01.04.22, pg.61). He is out of contract soon after spending the last two years playing in League One.

Challinor will be eager to sharpen his attack and his side have been linked along with Walsall with a swoop for Torquay United’s Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who, like Camps, is soon to be a free agent. The Welshman has made 122 appearances in all competitions for the Gulls and has fired 30 goals.

Rangers winger Josh McPake is another reported target after he spent last term on loan at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively, with Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town credited with an interest too.

Stockport want to bolster their striking options and provide some competition up top for Paddy Madden and Scott Quigley.

Prolific Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is on their transfer wish list. He scored 26 goals in all competitions in this past campaign to help the Shrimps stay up in the third tier.

Notts County’s Kyle Wootton is another name in the frame but he is wanted by Portsmouth too.