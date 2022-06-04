Burnley will play football in the Championship for the first time in six years after being relegated from the Premier League on a nail-biting last day of the season.

The majority of the Clarets’ most expensive signings joined the Lancashire club during their top flight years, many playing key roles in keeping the side in the top flight for an impressive length of time.

Here are Burnley’s five most expensive signings from 2010 to 2020 and where they are now…

5. Matej Vydra

After scoring 21 Championship goals for Derby County, the Czech Republic international joined Burnley for £10.98million in the summer of 2018.

Vydra’s start to life at Turf Moor was a relatively tricky one, making just 13 Premier League appearances and finding the net once.

The 30-year-old has since become a more prominent member of the Burnley squad but has never been able to recreate his superb golden boot winning season with the Rams.

With his contract set to expire next month, Vydra could be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

4. Andre Gray

Gray signed for the Clarets for £11.16million after a number of impressive campaigns with Brentford and Luton Town.

The Jamaican international played an integral role during Burnley’s promotion season, scoring 23 goals in 41 appearances to help the Claret’s seal a place in the Premier League.

After another solid season at Turf Moor, Gray signed for Watford where he once again became a stand-out star for the Hornets, appearing in 125 fixtures and scoring 21 goals.

After spending time out on loan at QPR last term, he has become a free agent this summer after being released by Watford.

3. Robbie Brady

The Irish international joined the Lancashire club for £13.59million in a bid to bolster their attack during their return to the Premier League at the start of the 2016/17 season.

Making just 87 appearances, Brady’s time at Turf Moor was hampered by a multitude of injuries, preventing him from making a consistent number of starts.

The 30-year-old joined Bournemouth on a free transfer in October of last year and has made just six appearances since arriving at the Cherries.

2. Chris Wood

After a number of solid seasons for Leeds United including an iconic 27 goal campaign. The New Zealand international set his sights on the Premier League, joining Burnley £14.76million.

Wood proved himself to be a prolific and consistent goal-scorer in the Premier League, his 53 goals in a Clarets shirt helping to maintain Burnley’s Premier League status for a number of seasons.

After scoring just three goals last term in a struggling Burnley side, the 30-year-old signed for Newcastle United in the January transfer window where he has scored five times so far.

1. Ben Gibson

The centre-back decided to play his football at Turf Moor after a number of impressive Championship performances with Middlesbrough. Signing for a whopping £15.21million, Gibson failed to make the impact that was desired of him, making just six appearances in a Burnley shirt.

The 29-year-old now plays for fellow relegated side Norwich City where he made 28 league appearances last season during the Canaries’ lacklustre campaign.