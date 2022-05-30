Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor will stake a claim for a place in Michael O’Neill’s first-team this summer after a starring loan stint with Bristol Rovers.

Stoke City sent Taylor out on loan to Bristol Rovers last summer, giving him his first shot at EFL football.

It’s safe to say the 20-year-old made good on his chance to impress too. The centre-back nailed down a starting spot under Joey Barton, missing only four League Two games as the Gas earned automatic promotion to League One on the final day in stunning fashion.

And now, Stoke on Trent Live has said Taylor will be bidding to impress Stoke City boss O’Neill in pre-season to prove he deserves a senior chance with the Potters in the 2022/23 campaign.

His success out on loan could see him land a place in O’Neill’s plans moving forward, with Stoke City U23s assistant boss and loans manager Dave Hibbert confirming conversations are ongoing over potential loan exits for some more of the Potters’ young stars ahead of next season.

Room in the side for Taylor?

Stoke City’s defensive ranks could look quite different come the start of next season.

While loan men Liam Moore and Taylor Harwood-Bellis see their temporary deals come to an end, James Chester will be departing the Potters when his contract expires.

That leaves Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka and Harry Souttar as the only senior centre-backs contracted to Stoke City heading into the summer, so there will certainly be a spot available for Taylor to claim if he can impress in pre-season.

O’Neill has shown a willingness to give academy talents a chance in the senior side and after such a strong Bristol Rovers spell, Taylor will be hoping that he can become the latest youngster to make a first-team breakthrough with Stoke City.