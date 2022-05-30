Harrogate Town have signed York City goalkeeper Peter Jameson, as announced by their official club website.

Harrogate Town have lured the non-league stopper to the Football League.

Jameson, 28, has helped the Minstermen gain promotion from the National League North in this past season.

However, he has now left John Askey’s side for a move to League Two.

First signing of the summer for Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town have made Jameson their first signing of the summer as they prepare for another campaign under Simon Weaver.

The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper will provide some solid competition with Mark Oxley for their number one next term. He is also an ideal replacement for Joe Cracknell, who is leaving the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of next month.

Jameson has spent the past three years on the books at York City and has been a key player for them.

He started his career at Sunderland RCA before embarking on spells at Blyth Spartans and Darlington before his switch to Yorkshire.

A move to Harrogate Town now will provide him with an opportunity to play in the Football League for the first time in his career.

They finished 19th in this past campaign and will be looking to compete higher up the division next time around.

The Sulphurites published their retained list earlier this month and announced that Ryan Fallowfield, Lewis Page, Mark Beck, Simon Power, Connor Kirby and Joe Leesley are all leaving the club as free agents.