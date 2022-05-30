Swansea City look to have a busy summer ahead of them, with Russell Martin’s rebuild of the club now fully underway.

His side finished the 2021/22 season in 15th place of the Championship table. It was a season of highs and lows with Martin certainly implementing his style of play upon the players, but with results often hard to come by.

Ahead of this summer, the Swans look set to bring in some more players to fit in with the style of play that Martin dons, and one name being linked is Gillingham’s Jack Tucker.

The 22-year-old defender has just been relegated from League One with the Gills. His contract expires next month too and Championship clubs are lining up for his signature, with Hull City, and now Blackpool and Swansea all keen, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon account yesterday.

Elsewhere, reports have credited Portsmouth with an interest in Swans duo Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph.

But the same report says that Pompey are looking at the ‘potential availability’ of the pair, as they would only be interested in permanent deals for either Whittaker and/or Joseph.

Perhaps the biggest worry for Swansea City this summer though is the future of star striker Joel Piroe.

He’s been linked with a move to Leicester City throughout the year but at the end of last week, fresh reports emerged claiming that Nottingham Forest could swoop for the striker should they have earned promotion yesterday, which they did.

The Dutchman could become a marquee signing for Steve Cooper’s side upon their controversial play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town, in what would be a huge blow for Martin and his side.

Last season gave Swans fans plenty of reason to be optimistic for the future under Martin, but the rebuilding task at hand looks to be a lengthy one.