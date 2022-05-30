Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are both ready to reignite their interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler this summer, it has been claimed.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will both be playing Premier League football next season, so the summer transfer window will be of great importance in their respective bids to cement a place in the division.

One player who has been linked with the duo is Blackpool star Bowler, and Football League World has now claimed both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are poised to revive their previous interest this summer.

Bowler is contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2023, so a cash fee will be required to acquire his services this summer.

However, Blackpool may have to sell the former Everton youngster this season if they want to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time, potentially boosting Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth’s hopes of landing a deal.

Ready for a step up?

Bowler was a standout performer for Blackpool over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, thoroughly impressing on the right-hand side in his first season at Bloomfield Road.

He managed seven goals and three assists in 42 Championship appearances, proving a constant threat when either cutting inside or attacking the byline.

This has only been his first impressive season in the second-tier though, so some would argue that a jump up to the Premier League this summer could come a little too early.

However, both Steve Cooper and Scott Parker have shown they can get the best out of exciting, developing wingers, with both Brennan Johnson and Jaidon Anthony making good impressions under their respective bosses in the season just concluded.