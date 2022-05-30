Fulham and Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Manchester City’s Ko Itakura, reports Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Both Fulham and Bournemouth earned promotion from the Championship this season. Fulham claimed the title whilst a former manager of theirs, Scott Parker, guided Bournemouth to a 2nd place finish.

And both now look set to bolster their ranks in the summer transfer window with Fulham in particular having been linked with a number of potential new signings.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Thomas says that the pair are keen on Manchester City’s Itakura, who has just completed a season on loan with German outfit Schalke 04.

He impressed with the Bundesliga 2 side, helping them claim the title. Thomas says that Schalke want a permanent deal for the Japanese international, with Celtic having been linked with the City man too.

Itakura can play as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder. The 8-cap Japanese international joined Manchester City in 2019 from Kawasaki Frontale but he is yet to make a compeitive appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, having spent time on loan with Dutch side Groningen for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

An unknown quantity…

Given Itakura’s lack of experience in England, he’s something of an unknown quantity for both Bournemouth and Fulham.

But with so many top tier sides looking at the City man, it suggests that he’s a player with potential, and after failing to break into the City squad he could well be eyeing up a summer transfer.

Being a City player, he could cost quite a bit this summer. Whilst it’d be a risky transfer, it could easily be one that pays dividends for either Bournemouth or Fulham, who need to bolster appropriately this summer as to beat the drop next time round.