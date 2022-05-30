Wigan Athletic favourite Emmerson Boyce has been appointed as the Technical Director of the Barbados FA, as announced on his Twitter page (see tweet below).

It’s a great honour and privilege to be named Technical director of the Barbados FA. I would like to thank the president Randy Harris and the General secretary Edwyn Wood for putting their faith in me to helping develop football in Barbados.#bfa#fifa#bajantridents pic.twitter.com/pRDdCp7G85 — Emmerson Boyce (@EmmersonBoyce) May 27, 2022

The former Wigan Athletic defender has landed a new role in the game.

Boyce, 42, last played in non-league for Ashton Town.

Impressive role for the ex-Wigan Athletic man

The ex-Barbados international was a hit during his time at the DW Stadium from 2006 to 2015.

He signed for the Latics from Crystal Palace and went on to play 298 appearances for the North West club in all competitions, chipping in with 13 goals along the way.

Boyce was part of Roberto Martinez’s side who famously won the FA Cup back in 2013 after beating Manchester City in the final at Wembley thanks to Ben Watson’s late header.

The ‘Tics were relegated to the Championship in the same year after a lengthy spell in the top flight and their defender stayed with them for a couple of years in the second tier before heading out the exit door after nine years.

He then joined Blackpool but only spent a single campaign with the Seasiders before he was released after their relegation to League Two.

Boyce’s most memorable moments in his playing career came at Wigan Athletic and he will now be looking to stamp his mark back home in Barbados.

Their national team consists of Oldham Athletic attacker Hallam Hope, former Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce and ex-Reading and Nottingham Forest attacker Nick Blackman.