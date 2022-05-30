Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign CSKA Moscow’s departing defender Hordur Magnusson this summer, it has been reported.

Sheffield United will be playing Championship football next season after losing in the play-offs to eventual promotion winners Nottingham Forest.

Although the play-off heartbreak makes for a disappointing climax, the Blades can be proud of their efforts after rising from the lower echelons of the table into the top six. It will be hoped that a strong summer transfer window can help them go one further next season.

Now, ahead of said window, The Star has said Icelandic centre-back Magnusson could land on their transfer radar.

It is reported that Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign the former Bristol City and Juventus man as he prepares to leave CSKA Moscow at the end of his contract. English clubs are said to be interested in Magnusson this summer with a move on the cards.

A return to England awaits?

The Reykjavik-born centre-back started out in his hometown before heading to Juventus in an initial loan deal back in 2011.

After five years in Italy, Bristol City brought Magnusson to Ashton Gate in July 2016 and he remained there for two years before joining CSKA Moscow. With the Robins, the defender managed one goal and one assist in 61 outings.

An area to bolster…

A left-footed centre-back will surely be on Sheffield United’s transfer radar this summer, so a move for Magnusson could make sense.

Filip Uremovic’s short-term deal is running out at Ben Davies will be returning to parent club Liverpool once his loan comes to an end.

Bringing in a player of Magnusson’s experience and international pedigree could be a smart free transfer move, and considering the 39-time Iceland international fits the profile of a left-sided centre-back, it will be interesting to see if the link develops into anything more serious.