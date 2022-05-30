Blackburn Rovers remain without a manager, but their search for Tony Mowbray’s successor looks to be moving along nicely.

LancsLive reported last week that the club were close to concluding the interview process, with the club’s managerial shortlist having grown due to the volume of interest in the job.

Rich Sharpe predicted that Blackburn could appoint a new manager early next month. But emerging reports may push that back somewhat, with Duncan Ferguson now being heavily linked with the vacancy.

The Everton first-team coach is said to be under serious consideration at Ewood Park, and prepared to leave Goodison Park to take on the Rovers job.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa coach Michael Beale looks set to stay where he is after fleeting links to both Blackburn Rovers and QPR.

On the transfer front, departing midfielder Joe Rothwell continues to attract more suitors, with Norwich City the latest club linked with the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Northampton Town are keen on a return for Rovers youngster Tyler Magloire.

Whilst several key players looking set to leave Blackburn Rovers this summer, the club have been sparingly linked with potential new signings.

One name who has been linked with a move to Ewood Park though is Barnsley’s Callum Brittain, but a recent report from Barnsley Chronicle revealed that the relegated Tykes are yet to recieve any serious offers for their players.

Rovers are certainly at a turning point right now, with a new manager about to make or break the good work done by Mowbray over the past five years.

But fans should be quietly optimistic about a bright future for the club, with some impressive names being linked with Blackburn Rovers.