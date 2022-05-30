Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town are eyeing a move for Rangers winger Josh McPake, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.05.22, 08.53).

The youngster is attracting plenty of Football League interest this summer.

McPake, 20, spent the past season on loan at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers respectively.

He is now back at Ibrox but could be shipped out again by the Scottish Premiership runners-up.

Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra to battle it out?

Stockport County have a big couple of months ahead as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of their return to League Two.

Crewe Alexandra will be locking horns with their fellow North West club next term following their relegation from League One and have already made a couple of signings recently under new boss Alex Morris in the form of midfielder Conor Thomas and defender Kelvin Mellor.

Crawley Town have also been credited with an interest as they prepare for their first full campaign under the ownership of WAGMI United.

McPake has a point to prove in this next campaign after his spells at Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers didn’t work out.

He still has a few years left on his contract at Ibrox and will be keen to show what he can do.

The Scotland youth international has risen up through the academy of the Glasgow side and has played once for their first-team so far in his career.

He has also been loaned out to Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town in the past to gain experience.

McPake has been linked with a move to Raith Rovers recently as well.