Portsmouth youngster Liam Vincent has said a decision over a loan exit is yet to be made, though admitted a temporary exit “would be great”.

Portsmouth recruited Vincent from National League side Bromley last summer, though he is still waiting on his senior debut for the club.

Struggles with injury left the 19-year-old sidelined for much of the campaign but heading into the new season, it will be hoping that the youngster can kick on and further his development – be it at Fratton Park or elsewhere.

Now, ahead of the summer, Vincent has provided an insight into the decision over his immediate future.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth man said the plan is for him to play 40 first-team games, either out on loan or at Fratton Park depending on how his pre-season goes. He went on to say he believes a temporary exit “would be great”, saying:

“I think my future will depend on pre-season. “There is a very clear understanding that whether it’s at Pompey next season or potentially on loan, the aim is to get 40 games or starts and build my senior profile. It all depends on pre-season. “You never know when injuries will arise and we had a really small squad last year, so it will depend on the first few weeks of the summer. “I think a loan would be great for me, as well. If you can get that first half of the season where you’re playing week-in week-out (it’s great).” The fight for a place in Danny Cowley’s XI Given the options Cowley will have available on the left-hand side, a temporary exit could be best for Vincent’s development.

Connor Ogilvie and Denver Hume are both options at left-back or left wing-back depending on which system Cowley deploys, so Vincent would have a battle on his hands for a starting spot.

Reeco Hackett is also an option as a wing-back, though it remains to be seen if he stays at Portsmouth as his contract nears expiry.

However, despite some solid options available to Cowley, as Vincent says, it remains to be seen how pre-season pans out. The youngster will be hoping to impress wherever he lands though as he bids to forge a senior career for himself in the EFL.