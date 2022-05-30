Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town are interested in FC Halifax Town defender Tom Bradbury, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The Football League pair are targeting a swoop for the National League man.

Bradbury, 24, has helped Halifax reach the play-offs this season.

However, the Yorkshire side were defeated by Chesterfield and have now lost their manager Pete Wild to Barrow.

Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town target summer addition

Tranmere Rovers missed out on the top seven in League Two earlier this month and have a big summer ahead of them now as they look to make another push for promotion under Micky Mellon.

They had the second best defensive record in the fourth tier this past term behind Northampton Town and only leaked 40 goals in 46 games. They have also just signed a defender with Ben Hocklehull rocking up at Prenton Park from Brentford.

Cheltenham Town finished comfortably in League One and could see Bradbury as an ideal replacement for the departing Will Boyle.

Halifax landed the centre-back last year and he has since made 35 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.

Bradbury started his career at MK Dons and rose up through the academy of the Buckinghamshire outfit before leaving as a youngster.

He has since had spells at Bishop’s Stortford, Banbury, Dundee and Yeovil Town before signing for the Shaymen.

His current club are now facing a battle to keep hold him with Tranmere Rovers and Cheltenham Town credited with an interest.