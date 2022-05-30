QPR remain without a manager ahead of the summer, with fans quickly becoming unsettled with the lack of movement on that front.

QPR made the decision at the end of last season that Mark Warburton would be leaving the club upon the expiry of his three-year contract this summer.

And it appears to be a decision that, at least so far, was made in haste, with the club failing to close in on a new manager.

Liam Manning was a top target of the R’s but it looks like he’s staying at MK Dons for now, with another target Michael Beale also looking likely to stay put.

Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account yesterday that Aston Villa hope to keep Beale at the club, and they could offer him an increase on his supposed £600,000-a-year salary.

Despite not having a manager in place, QPR are being linked with a number of potential signings.

Sunderland’s star striker Ross Stewart has been mentioned, as well as Arsenal youngster Dan Ballard who impressed on loan at Millwall last season.

And another name linked with a move to West London is Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer.

Bristol City look set to move on the midfielder this summer and reports have linked all of Birmingham City, Cardiff City and QPR, though the R’s may have been handed something of a boost after it was revealed that Cardiff will not be pursuing the 25-year-old.

And lastly, QPR could hand Albion Rovers striker Kyle Doherty a second trial after the Scot missed out on his initial trial at the end of last year owing to injury.

There’s seems to be a lot going on at QPR right now, but finding Warburton’s successor must be the club’s main priority.