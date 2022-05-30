Stockport County want Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

Stockport County are keen to lure the attacker to Edgeley Park this summer in an ambitious deal.

Stockton, 28, fired 26 goals in all competitions this past season to help the Shrimps stay up in League One.

Derek Adams’ side will face a battle to keep him at the Mazuma Stadium over the next couple of months though amid interest from elsewhere.

Stockport County preparing for life in League Two

Stockport County are finally back in the Football League after 11 years in non-league and will be looking to bolster their ranks ahead of the next campaign.

Signing Stockton would be a massive statement of intent by the North West club and would show that they mean business in League Two next term.

The Liverpudlian still has another year left on his contract at Morecambe and they risk losing him for free in June 2023 if they don’t cash in on him this summer or in the next January transfer window.

They swooped to sign him in 2019 and he played a key role in their surprise promotion from the fourth tier last year.

He has previously played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Hearts, Carlisle United and Wrexham in the past.

The Hatters may face some competition for his signature and Preston North End, Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers have all been linked with him as well, as reported by Football Insider.