Nottingham Forest defender Djed Spence has been a revelation since making the loan switch from Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the summer.

Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the Premier League yesterday evening, winning 1-0 against Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

Spence started the game in what will be the last game of his loan deal before re-joining his parent club Middlesbrough.

Last summer, he was seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside under then-manager Neil Warnock, and was allowed to depart temporarily. With a fine season under his belt and even a place in the division’s Team of the Season, he is set for bigger and better things next time out.

Middlesbrough will look to cash in on Spence and there is set to be a number of clubs vying for his signature in the coming months.

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur look to be in the driving seat, but face competition from North London rivals Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brentford and his current loan side Nottingham Forest.

With the Reds having achieved promotion yesterday, they now have the spending power to compete with the big guns in the top flight.

Speaking after the victory to Nottinghamshire Live, Spence stated “(This club) means everything to me. I’ve come here and the fans and gaffer have both taken me in.

“We lose together and win together. We’re going up together. This means everything to me.”

He was then asked if he expects to staying at Nottingham Forest, to which he replied: “Hopefully.”

Although initial reports claimed Boro would be holding out for £20 million, fresh reports state that Spence could be available for as little as £10 million.

Steve Cooper’s side would likely be able to fork out the asking price, and if Spence, his representatives, and Nottingham Forest all pull in the same direction this could be the most likely destination for the 21-year-old next season.