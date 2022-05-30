Southampton’s admiration of Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards is not at a serious stage just yet, with the Southern Daily Echo stating there is ‘little concrete’ interest as it stands.

Peterborough United’s 2021/22 campaign was certainly one to forget for the London Road outfit.

However, 19-year-old centre-back Edwards was a shining light, thoroughly impressing in his first full season of consistent first-team action. He played 38 times across all competitions, impressing in a back three under either Darren Ferguson or Grant McCann.

Edwards’ performances have attracted Premier League interest, with Southampton said to be keen at the weekend.

And now, amid the links with the Peterborough United star, the Southern Daily Echo has issued an update on the links with the Saints.

It is said that while there is interest in the youngster, any discussions over a move are only ‘preliminary’ and there is ‘little concrete’ as it stands.

The latest star to emerge from London Road…

Peterborough United have grown a reputation for developing emerging talents before selling them on for impressive fees to clubs higher up the football ladder, and it seems as though Edwards is on his way to become the latest to generate the Posh a tidy profit.

Their relegation could make a deal more likely but there’s no doubt keeping Edwards would be a huge boost for next season.

Edwards is strong on the ball and although not being the most physical defender, his ability to read the game is clear to see, averaging 1.4 interceptions and 1.8 tackles per game (SofaScore). His pass success rate sits at 88% too, averaging around 60 touches per game.

Mistakes can be common in young centre-backs, though Edwards made no errors leading to a shot or a goal last season.