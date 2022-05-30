Sunderland’s summer preparations look to be slowly getting underway, after Alex Neil guided the club to promotion to the Championship.

It’s been more than a week since Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final. In the time since, Sunderland have released their retained list as Neil looks to ready his side for the 2022/23 Championship season, with the club looking likely to see some movement in the boardroom too.

Last week, Sky Sports reporter Tom White revealed that ‘talks are at an advanced stage’ for Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven to sell their shares in Sunderland, but reminded fans that there is ‘still a long way to go’.

He tweeted:

Regarding the rumours that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have sold their shares in Sunderland, it’s my information that talks are at an advanced stage with one group, but there is still a long way to go. #SAFC — Tom White (@tomwhitemedia) May 27, 2022

Elsewhere, star striker Ross Stewart is once again being linked with a move away from Wearside.

Reports (via Sunderland Echo) last week claimed that QPR, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are all keen on the striker ahead of the summer transfer window, with separate reports then emerging which claimed that the Black Cats were set to hold contract talks with the Scot.

And yesterday, Alan Nixon revealed a number of Sunderland stories via his Patreon account.

Firstly, he said that Lincoln City are keen on signing Lee Burge who is set to leave Sunderland this summer, with another departing Black Cat, Cieran Dunne, wanted at Doncaster Rovers.

Lastly, Nixon says that Sunderland also want fresh terms for young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson after his impressive stint in the second half of the season.

There seems to be a lot going on at Sunderland at the moment, with Neil looking to move on some names and tie others down to longer term deals before he dips into the transfer market.