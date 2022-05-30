Sheffield Wednesday will not be looking to sell star forward Josh Windass amid interest from Atletico Talleres, it has been reported by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking was always likely to prompt some interest in their key players.

However, few would have expected influential forward Windass to be fielding interest from Argentinian side Atletico Talleres.

The club are said to have failed with a seven-figure bid for the 28-year-old and now, The Star has said Sheffield Wednesday’s stance will not be changing this summer.

It is said the Owls will ‘resist’ any interest in Windass this summer as ex-Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha looks to reunite with the forward in Argentina.

The report goes on to say that while it remains to be seen if Talleres come in with another bid, it would have to be ‘substantially higher’ to give Sheffield Wednesday anything to think about.

Going again next season…

After losing out in the League One play-offs to eventual winners Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to enjoy a fruitful summer to stand them in good stead for another promotion push next season, where they will be hoping to go one further and earn a return to the Championship.

Resisting bids from elsewhere and keeping key players like Windass will be crucial for Darren Moore’s side in their bid to do so too.

Although the versatile attacker saw injury disrupt much of his season, he still managed to chip in with four goals and two assists in his nine outings in League One. If he could stay fit and maintain that level of productivity in front of goal, Windass could have a huge role to play at Hillsborough in the 2022/23 campaign.