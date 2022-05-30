Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Nottingham Forest will be in the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/99, and a huge part of their success this season has been right-back Djed Spence.

The defender was brought in on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Having fell down the pecking order behind emerging young talent Isaiah Jones, then-manager Neil Warnock thought it best for Spence to be loaned out.

Boro missed out on the play-offs by just one place, finishing in seventh position on the final day. This may have played a part in Spence’s recent post on his Twitter page as he aimed a jibe at Warnock directly.

The former Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Sheffield United manager recently joined the social media site, with Spence sarcastically welcoming him to Twitter with a photograph of himself, the play-off trophy and smoking a cigar.

The post could also be in response to Warnock’s past comments about Spence’s attitude. He claimed that the 21-year-old would either be playing in the National League or the Premier League. Well it now looks as though it will be latter.

Of course Spence will return to Middlesbrough at the end of his current loan deal at the City Ground, but he is expected to depart on a permanent basis in the coming months.

Several sides are interested in signing the former Fulham academy player, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Brentford all linked in the top flight. Whilst top European sides Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Roma are also reportedly keen.

Having now been promoted Nottingham Forest could also look to make his deal permanent too and would now be able to compete financially with the aforementioned sides.