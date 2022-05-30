According to Alan Nixon, Nottingham Forest are set to celebrate Premier League promotion by swooping for Wolves starlet Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White starred for Sheffield United on a season-long loan last season. He was a shining light in the Blades’ push to the play-offs.

It was a push that faltered at the first play-off stage and the 22-year-old will return to Wolves and Molineux for next season.

However, Nixon states that newly-promoted Forest are set “to launch a record-breaking £20 million move” for the dual-threat Wolves star.

Gibbs-White and his Blades cutting edge

Gibbs-White came up through the academy system at Wolves and has shone for the Black Country club.

Such is his talent that the youngster has already accumulated 86 games (three goals, one assist) for the first-team.

46 of these appearances (one goal, one assist) have come in the Premier League.

His loan at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United really has highlighted the talent that he has. Last season, he scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions for the Blades.

That return has obviously raised both his profile and his price tag. The latter, according to The Sun’s Nixon, hasn’t put Nottingham Forest off making a move.

However, Forest will not be the only side in the hunt for him. Reports elsewhere also say Southampton are ready to make a bid.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest are going to have to restructure now they are going to play Premier League football.

As good a Championship side as they were under Steve Cooper, some of their players won’t be able to make the step up in class.

Gibbs-White has shown that he can be a fixture in a Premier League side during his time at Wolves – his 46 Premier League appearances shows that.

The Stafford-born 22-year-old attacking midfielder is coming off of a very good season with Sheffield United.

His dual-threat nature, as shown by his goals and assists in the Championship, should translate to the Premier League.

For £20million, Gibbs-White is definitely worth a punt.