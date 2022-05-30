LancsLive report that Everton’s pursuit of Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has fallen through.

Maxwell, 31, was linked with a surprise move to Everton last week. Reports emerged claiming that Frank Lampard was set to bring him to Goodison Park as one of his reserve goalkeepers, but soon after it was revealed that the move was stalling.

The Welshman endured an injury-riddled 2021/22 campaign and LancsLive say that Neil Critchley is set to go with Daniel Grimshaw as his no.1 goalkeeper next season, which promoted Maxwell’s links to Goodison Park.

Now though, LancsLive say that the move has fallen through. The Toffees are thought to be pursuing other goalkeeper targets now and so Maxwell will remain at Bloomfield Road, where he is under contract until 2023.

Moving on…

Everton’s links to Maxwell were surprising. A lot of Premier League clubs make strange goalkeeper transfers as to bolster their ranks with experienced names, like Scott Carson at Manchester City or Lee Grant at Manchester United.

A move to Goodison Park made sense for Maxwell, given his injury record at Blackpool and his locality to Liverpool.

For the Seasiders though, they’ll retain a fan favourite in Maxwell going into the next season, which will give Critchley an experienced no.2 if he does opt for Grimshaw as his first-choice next season.

The club have a lot of work to do this summer to continue the good work from last season, after claiming a 16th place finish upon their return to the second tier.