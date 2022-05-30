Journalist Adam Brown says that Duncan Ferguson is being ‘strongly considered’ for the Blackburn Rovers job, and that the Scot is prepared to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Ferguson, 50, is currently a first-team coach at Everton. The former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United striker retired from playing in 2006 and has since made his way into coaching.

He’s been a first-team coach with Everton since 2014, working under a number of different managers and having had two spells in caretaker charge of the side.

Now though, journalist Brown has revealed that Ferguson is being strongly considered for the Blackburn Rovers job, with the club on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Tony Mowbray following the end of last season.

Brown also goes on to say that Ferguson is ready to quit Goodison Park this summer:

EXCL: Blackburn Rovers strongly considering appointing Duncan Ferguson as manager. Everton assistant is prepared to leave. #EFC —  Adam Brown (@AdamMNVi) May 29, 2022

Blackburn’s managerial search looks to be moving along at a nice pace. The club conducted and concluded interviews last week, with several names having been linked to the Ewood park vacancy including former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Ferguson is a newly emerging candidate for the job and for many, he may not be a preferred choice given his lack of experience as a first-team manager.

Carvalhal on the other hand is tried and tested in the Championship, and in Europe too having had success with his most recent team Braga.

Ferguson would certainly be more of a risk than Carvalhal, but it could well be one that pays off – he’s worked under some world class managers at Everton, in the likes of David Moyes, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez, and he’ll have no doubt gained a lot of footballing knowledge from those experiences.