Sheffield United could offer Max Lowe a new four-year deal after he helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League.

Lowe, 25, featured 21 times in Championship fixtures for Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 campaign.

He enjoyed a decent season on loan at the City Ground, though injury certainly hampered his time there – he made his return to the squad for the play-off final yesterday, having featured in the final 17 minutes of the game.

Lowe has another two years left on his Blades contract. Previously, he failed to rule out the possibility of a permanent move to the City Ground but now, The Star have revealed that the South Yorkshire side may hand him fresh terms.

James Shield writes that ‘sources in the east Midlands‘ confirmed last night that Cooper wants to sign Lowe permanently this summer, but that ‘Forest expect United will propose extending Lowe’s terms in order to stave-off their interest’.

Shield then goes on to write that Sheffield United could offer Lowe ‘at least’ four more years at Bramall Lane.

What next for Lowe?

Lowe still has two more years left on his Sheffield United contract. There’s no evidence to suggest that Forest have an option to buy the full-back this summer and so Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United may be making plans for him ahead of next season.

For Forest, they have plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window this summer. Cooper will surely be keen on turning as many of his loans deals into permanent features and expect him to go after Lowe.

He proved to be a useful player for his side but how much Sheffield United will command, especially with the South Yorkshire club hoping to tie him down to a new contract, remains to be seen.