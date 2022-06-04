Swansea City, while having an underwhelming season, have had a few bright spots in their team this season.

While finishing 15th, a lot of the players this season have performed well, and some have attracted interest from elsewhere.

If this interest is substantiated, then it would provide a real problem for Russell Martin with his supposed rebuild that is needed over the Summer.

Though it might not be all be a bad thing, considering Martin has stated that players need to leave before they can make meaningful signings.

Therefore, here are the three players Swansea should worry about losing most this Summer.

Flynn Downes

Downes has been a key part of the Swans’ midfield this year, and has been crucial to many of Swansea’s best days this year.

His work ethic and ability to defend, then charge forward with the ball has him on the good side of almost every Swansea City supporter this year.

Signed last Summer from Ipswich Town, he quickly became a fan favourite, and would absolutely be the biggest loss of the Summer if he were to leave.

Interest seems to be forming too, with Leeds United looking to him as the replacement for the potentially outward bound Kalvin Phillips.

That link alone should speak volumes about the quality of Downes this season, if he is to replace one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League.

Jamie Paterson

Much like Downes, Paterson was a Summer signing last year which has left a lasting impression on the Jack Army.

Paterson this season has been the club’s most creative player, and has been so instrumental that the Swans have only won a handful of times without him in the team.

After the January affair due to the contract situation, there’s a possible chance he might leave in the Summer, which would be the worst situation possible for the Swans.

He has since then shown immense love and loyalty for the club, but due to his creative output, when the affair happened in January, clubs were knocking at the Swans’ door for his signature.

So there’s a real chance he could leave this Summer, and that would be very worrisome for Swansea City, due to his impact this season.

Joel Piroe

Probably the most obvious on this list, Piroe has had a stormer of a season down SA1, scoring 22 goals this season, and being Swansea’s best player this season.

These feats have perhaps very obviously drawn attention to his antics, with the striker only being 22 years old, showing the best is yet to come with his performances.

Leicester and Nottingham Forest are some of the names that have been keen to acquire his signature this Summer, with his agent downplaying any talk of a new contract and hand waving away questions about his future.

It’s fair to say that Piroe’s future looks to be away from the Swansea.com Stadium, but if the price is right, his sale could be the key to a brilliant Summer transfer window for the Swans.