According to Sussex Live , Brighton have taken an interest in Coventry City’s Brazilian-born midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Coventry City had a somewhat indifferent 2021/22 Championship campaign, finishing 13th in the table.

However, former Holland youth international Hamer stood out with his contribution. It was likely this contribution that has seen Brighton join a lengthening queue of interested parties.

Brighton latest side to take shine to Hamer

Sussex Live reporter Richard Mills writes that the publication “understands” that the Seagulls are “keeping tabs” on Hamer.

Hamer’s contribution to Coventry City’s campaign last season stood out. He made 39 appearances in which he scored three goals and added 10 assists.

Brighton join a growing list of clubs said to be interested in the Coventry City midfielder. Fellow Premier League sides Leeds United and Brentford as well as Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

Hamer joined The Sky Blues in the summer of 2020, arriving from Dutch side PEC Zwolle. He has one year left on his current deal, a deal that expires in the summer of 2023.

His two seasons in English football have shown the 24-year-old defensive midfielder to be more than productive.

Across that time, he has made 85 appearances for Mark Robins’ side that have seen him score eight goals and provide 13 assists.

Thoughts?

Hamer has proven that he can handle English football in the Championship, a notoriously difficult division to survive in.

For a defensive midfielder, his performances have definitely caught the eye and that is certainly the case with Brighton the latest to join the queue.

There is a huge gulf in class between the Championship and the Premier League. However, Brighton are the latest club to think that he has the class to make that step.

Should the Seagulls step up their interest in Hamer, then Coventry City might have a battle on their hands to keep a hold on him.