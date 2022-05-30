Preston North End had an indifferent campaign last time out, finishing 13th in the Championship table.

One of the reasons for this was the Lilywhites’ reliance on Emil Jakobsen as their main attacking outlet.

With a summer of restructuring ahead of them, Sun reporter Alan Nixon comments on the Lancashire side’s interest in Andre Gray (tweet – below):

Been after him for weeks https://t.co/WQU7XLAj5N — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2022

‘After him for weeks’ – Lilywhites keen on Gray

Nixon’s assertion that Preston have been “after him for weeks” more than hints at an interest in striker Gray.

Gray has been released by relegated Premier League side Watford and will find himself a free agent from the end of June.

Gray spent last season on loan in the Championship with QPR and it was a successful loan spell.

The 30-year-old striker made 28 appearances for the R’s, scoring ten goals and providing one assist.

That return shows that the former Premier League striker still has goals in him and would be an asset for a Championship side.

Thoughts?

Preston North End need another goal threat and could do much, much worse than follow up on reported interest in Gray.

Across 398 career games, Gray has found the back of the net with 140 goals. He also has 55 assists to his name, showing his dual-threat quality.

Mid-table is not where Preston nor their fans will expect to be at the end of next season. They will be looking for better than that.

Gray, with the threat he poses and the goals he has in him, could just be the man to fire the Lilywhites up the table.