According to Alan Nixon, Coventry City have a degree of interest in Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola.

Coventry City struggled for consistency last season, ending their 2021/22 campaign 12th in the Championship table.

The Sky Blues will be looking to restructure this summer and Nixon says that Adaramola is a part of their plans.

Coventry City looking at young Eagle

Adaramola is an 18-year-old left-back and has progressed through the youth rankings at the London club.

He is a Republic of Ireland youth international and holds dual Irish and Nigerian citizenship.

He has played up the age groups with 21 appearances (one goal, one assist) coming for Palace’s Under-23s.

These rank alongside 33 appearances (two goals, ten assists) for the Under-18s.

Additional to these youth appearances, Adaramola has also made his first-team debut in FA Cup games this season against Hartlepool and Stoke City.

The 18-year-old also made the bench for a 1-0 Premier League loss against Chelsea this season.

Nixon writes that Coventry City “like” Adaramola and that he “could also be allowed out to get regular game time.”

Thoughts?

Coventry City are already thought to have contacted Premier League side Crystal Palace over the availability of Luke Plange.

Sun reporter Nixon thinks that Mark Robins’ Sky Blues are also interested in his young teammate Adaramola.

The fact that Adaramola is playing above his age group would tend to suggest that he has both the potential and maturity needed to cope with that.

This would, of course, stand him in good stead with moving into regular first-team football in the Sky Bet Championship.

Getting an answer from Crystal Palace and getting it early would be a definite boost for Coventry City.

It would allow them to incorporate the rated 18-year-old into their pre-season plans. It would also allow him to bed in with the Sky Blues’ playing style and ethos.