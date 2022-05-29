Sunderland are keen to offer Anthony Patterson a new contract following the club’s promotion to the Championship, says Alan Nixon.

The academy product has been a surprise star of the 2021/22 campaign for his boyhood club, making 20 appearances in the third tier, conceding less than one goal per game and keeping eight clean sheets.

At the start of the season Sunderland had two senior goalkeepers in Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge, which meant Patterson was sent out on loan to Notts County where he became a fan favourite at the club.

He was recalled twice at different points during the campaign before remaining on Wearside as the number one following Hoffmann coming down with Covid, and Burge’s heart complications.

The pressure on him to perform and stay fit was huge, but the 22-year-old dealt with it and showed real passion and quality between the sticks.

It would be untrue to say he is perfect, but with exposure to regular first team football he couldn’t be in a better place to succeed and become one of Sunderland’s best goalkeepers of recent history.

A solid foundation…

The Black Cats could easily plan their future with Patterson between the sticks and it appears to some extent this is what they are doing.

He is about to enter the final year of his contract, but it seems the north east side are taking no risks and wasting no time in extending that further into the future.

It’s clear head coach Alex Neil trusts Patterson, but now in the Championship, the 2022/23 campaign will be a tough environment for the young keeper.