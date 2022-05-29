Aston Villa and Southampton have joined the race to sign Peterborough United’s £10million-rated Ronnie Edwards, reports The Sun.

Edwards, 19, has just capped a standout season with Peterborough United in the Championship.

After featuring only twice in their promotion-winning 2020/21 season, Edwards became a mainstay in the side for their Championship campaign just concluded.

Posh suffered relegation under Grant McCann and will make an immediate return to League One. But central defender Edwards could jump all the way up to the Premier League this summer.

He’s been linked with a clutch of clubs, with Spurs being the club most closely linked ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for Antonio Conte’s side.

But The Sun now claim that Aston Villa and Southampton are keen on the Englishman.

Posh at it again…

Peterborough United have produce some good young players in recent seasons. Names like Edwards and Harrison Burrows have both graduated through the academy to become important first-team players for the club, which is something that both the fans and the board will be delighted to see.

But relegation means that they could now lose Edwards and potentially some of their other key players.

Posh won’t want to become a selling club, but they’ll have to become shrewd operators in the transfer market to keep themselves in shape to challenge for promotion to the Championship again next season.

Losing Edwards would be a blow but if they can claim back £10million for the player, as The Sun claims, and reinvest it in the side then McCann could have a team worth of winning promotion again in the 2022/23 campaign.