Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End are in talks with Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, reports Alan Nixon.

Dundee United finished bottom of the Scottish Premiership in the 2021/22 campaign and it now appears Preston North End are chasing a deal to see the 30-year-old keeper move south of the border.

Siegrist has played for the Scottish side since 2018 and has impressed with his performances on a regular basis.

Despite finishing bottom of the league this campaign, he kept eight clean sheets in the league and has clearly caught the eyes of some.

Following Daniel Iversen returning to Leicester City after his loan spell, a goalkeeper is crucial this summer and maybe Lowe has found his man.

At 6ft 4in, Siegrist is a huge man to have between the sticks and despite having interest from Rangers in the past he has decided to let his Dundee United contract expire before moving on.

He also caught the eye of Southampton in the Premier League, so clearly the signs of a good coup for Preston North End are there should they seal his signature.

A long time gone…

Formerly of Aston Villa between 2010 and 2015, and the Switzerland youth setup, Siegrist doesn’t lack experience playing in what would be deemed to be tougher environments than Scotland, and this means the experienced goalkeeper shouldn’t take too much adapting to life back in English football.

But, with Lowe wanting to build on his mid-table finish at Deepdale, a busy summer lies ahead and this deal could be the first of many new arrivals throughout this window.

A new goalkeeper is paramount for Lowe this summer, and Siegrist could be a viable option.