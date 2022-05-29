Burnley look set to appoint former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany as their new manager, and he could bring City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis with him to Turf Moor.

Kompany, 36, has recently left his position of head coach with Belgian side Anderlecht. He’s being tipped to take over at Burnley following their sacking of Sean Dyche last month, and following their relegation from the Premier League.

And already, reports are linking Burnley with a Manchester City transfer raid.

The Sun claim that Burnley are ready to rival the likes of Celtic for the loan signing of Harwood-Bellis this summer.

City reunion…

Harwood-Bellis is a product of the City youth academy. The centre-back would’ve grown up watching the likes of Kompany don the City armband, with the pair spending time together at Anderlecht at the start of the 2021/22 season.

The Englishman featured 16 times in the Belgian top flight for Anderlecht before returning to England with Stoke City, where he racked up a further 22 Championship outings.

The Sun say that Harwood-Bellis has brought a house in Cheshire and so he looks set to stay in and around that area, and a temporary move to Burnley could be a really logical and beneficial experience for all involved.

Burnley will need to bring in some quality players this summer if they’re to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight.

Kompany as well could use his City connections should he land the job, with Harwood-Bellis an easy link to make ahead of Kompany’s expected arrival at Turf Moor.

If Kompany lands the job in the coming days then expect him to look towards his former club for summer signings.