Atletico Talleres have submitted an offer of £1million for Sheffield Wednesday talent Josh Windass.

According to Mundo D, via YorkshireLive, Talleres are heavily interested in Windass and are prepared to pay a good sum for his signature.

Talleres manager Pedro Caixinha is familiar with Windass through his time at the helm of Rangers where Windass played his football between 2016-2018, scoring 13 times in 55 games.

The Argentinian side’s president confirmed the approach and said:

“There is an agreement with Josh Windass. Yesterday we sent the offer to Sheffield Wednesday. It will be difficult because he has a year and a half left on his contract.”

Talleres aren’t the only club who have been after Windass’ services recently with Millwall submitting a similar offer last season, but to no such luck.

However, following Sheffield Wednesday’s 4th place finish and play off semi-final defeat to Sunderland, another year in the third tier beckons and it will become more and more difficult to keep Windass part of Darren Moore’s squad.

The 28-year-old featured in 12 League One games this season, scoring four times and assisting twice.

A big role to fill…

Following on from their play-off disappointment, Moore and his staff will be wanting to improve on their squad and make them a formidable force for what will be an incredibly tough 2022/23 campaign in League One.

Losing Windass would require a replacement, but after setting the asking price at £5million just last year, it is doubtful they’ll accept a fifth of that just 12 months on.

It is also unknown whether Windass would want to make the move to Argentina as opposed to staying in England, especially with interest from Championship teams in the past which could resurface this summer.

Nevertheless, a surprise move to Argentina could be an exciting opportunity for Windass, and a chance to resurrect his career after a tough year with injury.