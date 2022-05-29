Blackpool and Swansea City have joined Hull City in the race to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, says Alan Nixon.

Tucker, 22, has been a standout player for Gillingham over the past year. He was attracting interest from the Championship last summer but remained with the Gills, who suffered relegation from League One under Neil Harris last month.

Now, Tucker looks set to leave with his contract at the club expiring next month.

Earlier this month, Hull City were linked with the English centre-back, but now Nixon has revealed via his Patreon account that the Tigers’ Championship rivals Blackpool and Swansea City have both joined the race to sign Tucker this summer.

All the attributes…

At 22 years old, Tucker has already gained some valuable Football League experience. He’s been a mainstay in this Gills side for the past three seasons, with the last two in particular seeing him blossom into a really fine player.

He has athleticism, aerial and passing ability, and the leadership qualities to make him a real coup for a lot of teams in the Championship.

Both Blackpool and Swansea City will be looking for some shrewd deals in the transfer market this summer, with both needing defensive options.

Tucker fits the bill for both, but Hull can’t be discredited, especially under their new owner Acun Ilicali which could see them become a more affluent option for Tucker this summer.

Tucker has plenty of options following his side’s relegation from League One, and his departure next month will be a huge blow for Harris and his side.