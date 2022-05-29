Scottish side Hibernian are chasing Morecambe’s top goal scorer Cole Stockton, reports The Scottish Sun.

The 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive season in the third tier following his side’s promotion from League Two the year before.

He managed to net 26 times in all competitions, with 23 of those coming in the league – a hugely impressive record for a team who finished 19th.

New manager Lee Johnson has already began delving into the market north of the border and now it appears he wants a former opponent from his days at the helm of Sunderland.

Stockton has already had a stint in Scotland as he featured 12 times for Hearts on loan back in the 2017/18 season, but he failed to score during this failed loan spell.

Hibs situation and Morecambe’s stance…

Hibernian finished in 8th place this season and no doubt fans will be expecting the former Black Cats and Bristol City boss to improve on that standing in the 2022/23 campaign.

Morecambe will likely demand a decent transfer sum to acquire the services of Stockton, and this will need to be used on improving the rest of the squad in preparation for the next season.

After Stockton’s all competitions total of 26, the next highest in the squad is Adam Phillips, who is a loanee, with seven.

Therefore it couldn’t be more clear, if Stockton was to leave, that the Shrimps will be desperate to replace his goals in one way or another or they will face potential relegation next time round.

After their dismal finish in League One last time round though, it looks increasingly likely that Morecambe will lose their star man this summer, and he could yet seal a move to Hibernian.