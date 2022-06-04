Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher will certainly be looking to improve on his squad that narrowly missed out on play-off football.

The Pilgrims just fell short on the final day after a thumping defeat at the hands of MK Dons, who went on to be knocked out by Wycombe Wanderers.

However, Schumacher and Argyle will be keen to put their disappointment behind them, with full attention turning to the summer window.

Here, we look at three positions Plymouth Argyle need to bolster ahead of next season…

Central midfield

The first of the three positions is central midfield. As Panutche Camara looks on his way after being transfer-listed recently, this position will surely be top of Schumacher’s list for summer targets.

Argyle do have options in midfield through the likes of Jordan Houghton, Danny Mayor, Alfie Lewis, and Adam Randell. However, if injuries occur throughout the season, they could find it difficult to cover the three positions in midfield.

Schumacher will surely want to fill that Camara-shaped hole, with his box-to-box nature a key aspect of how Argyle operate. They may struggle to find a player of Camara’s quality, but this will certainly be an area they look to add to.

Striker

The next area Plymouth Argyle should look to bolster is the striker position. Their options up top currently consist of Ryan Hardie, Luke Jephcott and Niall Ennis, all of which have shown their quality in League One.

However, things could still change with their current options. Hardie may well attract interest after an impressive season that saw him score 19 goals in competitions. But also, with Jordon Garrick returning to parent club Swansea City after his season-long loan at Home Park, there will certainly be an opening for another forward to walk through the doors this summer.

Garrick could be a good option to look at this window. He managed seven goals and eight assists in his time at Argyle, a return which will surely have Schumacher thinking when considering his options up top.

Garrick or not, this will certainly be a position on the club’s mind as they look to improve on this squad.

Right wing-back

Finally, the last position that the club should bolster is the right wing-back position. Joe Edwards currently occupies this spot, with injury-prone George Cooper as a backup. There is also the youngster Finley Craske who has just been offered his first professional contract, but the manager may want to opt for experience.

Uncertainty surrounds Cooper’s future with it being reported he could leave this summer and loanee Steven Sessegnon returning to his parent club, so another option is needed on the right.