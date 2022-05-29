Liverpool will command £15million for Nat Phillips this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Phillips, 25, joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool earlier in the year. He went on to feature 17 times in the Championship for the Cherries, who earned promotion after finishing 2nd behind Fulham.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has hinted at a possible permanent swoop for Phillips ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season, with the centre-back having impressed on the south coast.

And now, Nixon has revealed via his Patreon account that the Reds want £15million for Phillips.

The Cherries look set to spend some money this summer in a bid to beat the drop next season. Parker has suffered relegation form the top flight as a manager before with Fulham ad he’ll be weary of a repeat with his new club.

£15million too much?

Liverpool often slap sky-high price tags on their players. But £15million for Phillips seems fairly reasonable.

He’s proved himself to be a keen player with Bournemouth, having all the attributes of a modern centre-back who fits into the style of play that Parker implements at the club.

He’ll need to bolster his ranks this summer, not only with Premier League quality but with players who he can start to build a team around going forward, and the 25-year-old Phillips would give him just that.

If the Cherries can get a deal across the line then it’ll be good business. But there might yet be other teams looking at the Englishman and that could see this £15million price tag shoot up.