Southampton are reportedly (The Sun, via GiveMeSport) after Keane Lewis-Potter, who has been highlighted as a player worth £30million to the Tigers.

Lewis-Potter is a 21-year-old rising star who has spent this season playing across the attack for Championship side, Hull City.

The young English talent played 45 times in the second tier this season, scoring 12 times and earning four assists across the 2021/22 campaign.

His skills and ability have caught the eye of a number of Premier League sides in the past including West Ham United and Brentford, but now it appears the Saints are joining the race, not long after Everton showed interest in the youngster.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the recent developments, Tom Barclay of The Sun, said:

“Southampton are interested. I don’t know about the other clubs, although Brentford, I think they bid for him last January, so that wouldn’t surprise me; none of those clubs would surprise me.”

However, Lewis-Potter won’t come cheap and previously, Hull City owner, Acun Ilicali has said he values the attacking player at £30million.

The patience game…

£30million is a lot of money, especially for someone who is yet to prove himself in the Premier League.

Lewis-Potter’s contract expires in 2023, but the Tigers are thought to have an extension clause which could see it last until 2024.

And whilst it’s incredibly unlikely that Hull City will manage to keep Lewis-Potter at the club that long, this length of contract does give them an advantage when negotiating with other teams.

If the interested top tier sides want to lower the asking price, then they will need to be patient and that could see this transfer story last well into this summer’s window.