Alan Nixon has claimed via his Patreon account that Aston Villa are fighting to keep Michael Beale amid interest from both Blackburn Rovers and QPR.

Aston Villa coach Beale has been linked with the vacant jobs at both Blackburn Rovers and QPR.

The former Chelsea, Liverpool, Rangers and now Aston Villa figure has a wealth of experience in the game, having followed Steven Gerrard throughout his coaching career.

He’s held in high regards throughout the game. Amid links to the Championship though, Nixon says that Beale could be tempted into staying at Villa Park if he receives a pay increase – he’s said to be earning £600,000-a-year as it stands.

For Blackburn, their quest to find a new manager is moving along nicely, with the club having conducted interviews in the past week.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal looks to be a favourite to take over at Ewood Park, but who might come in at QPR remains a mystery.

R’s fans aren’t overwhelmed by some of te names being linked to the job. Beale is certainly a preferred name among supporters but it seems unlikely that QPR would break the bank to bring him in.

QPR, having realised that Beale could cost upwards of £600,000 per year, might quickly move on in their search to find Mark Warburton’s replacement.

Both they and Blackburn are at crossroads, coming off the back of decent seasons in the Championship and losing managers who’ve done good jobs over the past few years.

With few managers on the market, finding new ones this summer will be difficult.