Lincoln City are set to strengthen their options between the sticks with a move for departing Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, Alan Nixon has revealed via hia Patreon account.

29-year-old Burge started last season as the Black Cats’ first-choice keeper but was replaced after just three games.

His replacement, 23-year-old German Ron-Thorben Hoffman, saw out what was a successful promotion campaign for the Wearside outfit.

Stopper Burge was a name on Sunderland’s retained and released list this month and he will leave The Stadium of Light at the end of next month.

Burge set to be an Imp?

Nixon says that Burge will not have long to sit on the free-agent pile and that League One side Lincoln City are set to swoop and claim him.

The Imps had a somewhat disappointing 2021/22 campaign, ending the season 17th in the table.

Burge, formerly on the books at Coventry City, is a player with experience of nearly 150 games in League One.

His 149 games in League One have seen him concede 173 times as well as keeping 41 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

It is his level of experience in League One, coupled with his potential, that has likely seen Lincoln City show interest.

He is too good a keeper to be left on the scrap heap and will help to provide a solution for Lincoln City in a key position.

The Imps allowed 63 goals to be conceded last season. Signing Burge on a free deal would help the club shore up their defences in that position.

Landing a key player in such an important position is good business and even more so if done early in the summer.

It would allow Burge to slot into Lincoln City’s set-up and style of play with more ease.