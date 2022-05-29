Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to sign Djed Spence this summer, reports Sunday Mirror (29.05.22, pg. 76, via HITC).

Spence, 21, looks set to be sold by Middlesbrough this summer. He’s playing in a Championship play-off final for Nottingham Forest later today and he could yet earn promotion to the Premier League under Steve Cooper.

Either way, Spence looks set to be playing in the top flight next season, with Middlesbrough looking resigned to lose the right-back.

Now, a report in the Sunday Mirror today has confirmed that long-term suitors Spurs are indeed the favourites to sign Spence this summer, ahead of their North London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have also been linked with Spence for a number of months. But it seems like Antonio Conte’s Spurs are set to spend big in the summer, meaning a move for Spence looks more likely.

What’s more is that the same report from Sunday Mirror claims that Spence could be sold by Boro for as little as £10million.

Is the price right?

Earlier in the year, when Spence was starting to attract serious attention from the top flight, reports slapped a £20million price tag on the right-back.

So this emerging £10million price tag may be something of a lure from Boro to get the bidding war underway.

With Spurs, Arsenal and many other teams having been mentioned alongside Spence this year, all the linked clubs may be waiting for another team to make the first move, so that they can come in with a higher bid.

Starting the bidding at £10million may get that bidding going and so expect Spence’s eventual summer move to cost a lot more than this £10million price tag.

Spence certainly looks to have a bright summer and a bright career ahead, with a move to Spurs looking ever-likely.