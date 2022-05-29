Norwich City have joined the race to sign departing Blackburn Rovers man Joe Rothwell, reports claim.

Rothwell, 27, sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire next month. He’s set to leave the club and seek pastures new, with a number of Championship clubs keen on the one-time Manchester United man.

All of Fulham, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest have been linked. Both Nottingham Forest and United have been tipped to make contract offers for Rothwell, with Rangers having recently joined the race.

Now though, Norwich City have joined the race to sign Rothwell and they could be an attractive option following their relegation from the Premier League under Dean Smith.

Dean’s rebuilding job…

Norwich City don’t look as well-equipped to win the Championship title next season. They’ve done so with ease under Daniel Farke in previous seasons, but Smith doesn’t have the same quality in his side.

He’s lacking some creativity in the middle of the park and Rothwell would give his side exactly that – he scored three and assisted 10 more in the Championship for Blackburn last season, flourishing in the first half of the season when his team were in form.

With so many teams interested, it’ll be difficult for any one side to land him. But Norwich will be an attractive option for Rothwell and Smith will be an attractive manager to play under, given his previous promotion experience from the second tier.

If the Canaries can get a deal over the line for Rothwell, it’ll be a good start to their summer.