According to Alan Nixon‘s Patreon, Doncaster Rovers are interested in signing Sunderland defender Cieran Dunne.

22-year-old Dunne came to Sunderland from Falkirk reserves in late August 2019. Initially signed as a midfielder, Dunne plays primarily in a defensive role.

With his current deal set to end, Nixon says that Rovers are set to move in and take Dunne to South Yorkshire.

Dunne set for Doncaster move after Black Cats release

Sunderland made the decision not to offer Dunne a new deal at The Stadium of Light. Instead, the 22-year-old was a player let go on their retained and released list.

With that in mind, Doncaster Rovers will make a return to Wearside to land Dunne on a free. This comes after a move to pick up defender Ollie Younger who was also on the Black Cats’ books.

Dunne featured in no League One games last season for Sunderland, instead playing solely for the Under-23s – barring one Carabao Cup appearance.

He leaves Sunderland with just two first-team appearances to his name, as well as 34 appearances (one goal, one assist) for the Under-23s.

Thoughts?

Dunne had potential when he caught Sunderland’s eye, the Wearsiders bringing him south of the border and into English football.

That journey has not seen him make the breakthrough that they would have wanted. It is therefore understandable that he will be moving on.

Doncaster setting their stall out and making overtures to sign him would be a good move for both them and for Dunne himself.

He would get regular football with Donny and a chance to showcase the talents that he has.