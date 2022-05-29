Bournemouth face a fight with Scottish giants Rangers with both sides interested in Crystal Palace keeper Jack Butland writes The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

29-year-old Butland was signed by Patrick Vieira’s Palace side in 2020, joining the Londoners in a £1million move and on a three-year deal.

With Crystal Palace also thought to be one of the sides interested in Sam Johnstone, Nixon argues that this leaves Butland with an uncertain future.

Bournemouth on alert as Butland doubts surface

Since arriving at Selhurst Park, Butland has gone on to make just 17 appearances for the Eagles.

Ten of these appearances have been in the Premier League where he has conceded 15 times and kept the one clean sheet.

Nine of those appearances (13 conceded, one clean sheet) came in last season’s Premier League competition.

Nixon writes that promoted Bournemouth and SPL runners-up Rangers “have both shortlisted” the Palace man.

Nixon also adds that Bournemouth “may only be looking for cover.” He also cites Rangers as lacking clarity with Allan McGregor’s current situation.

Thoughts?

It would be a good move for Bournemouth to make, reaching out and bringing in former England international Butland.

He would add stability and certainty between the sticks for the Cherries. However, Bournemouth got promoted with Mark Travers keeping 20 clean sheets last season.

If Bournemouth are wanting to keep faith in Travers, then it could prove an obstacle for their interest. This is especially so should Butland be looking for regular first-team football.

Butland is really, too good a goalkeeper to be kept playing second fiddle. He deserves a starting role rather than one where he is left sat on the bench.

Between uncertainty at Selhurst Park over his future and Bournemouth only thinking of looking for a back-up, this could be one to watch for the summer.