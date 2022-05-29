According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Coventry City have made contact with Premier League side Crystal Palace over Luke Plange.

Palace bought Plange at the end of January from Derby County, before sending the youngster back to the Rams on loan.

Now, The Sun repoter Nixon says that the youngster is again a wanted man and that Coventry City are a side definitely interested in him.

Coventry City ready to take Plange plunge

It was a noble gesture by the Eagles to send Plange back to Pride Park on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-forward saw regular football for the Rams across what was a difficult season for them.

He made 26 Championship appearances all told, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Potential and production have seen Coventry City show interest in him. Nixon confirms that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins “has made an enquiry” for the Palace youngster.

Nixon further adds that Palace boss Patrick Vieira is looking for Plange to “play and develop.” It is this philosophy that could help Coventry City’s interest.

Thoughts?

This would be a great move for Coventry City to make as Plange definitely has the potential to improve Mark Robins’ side.

Plange has shown that promise and potential during his breakthrough season last time out with Derby County.

He only joined the Rams in July last year from Arsenal’s youth set-up but has shown just how good he can be.

Obviously, Crystal Palace have seen that hence their move towards a permanent singing of the teen striker.

Palace’s decision to want to seek a loan is also a wise decision. Regular football will improve 19-year-old Plange no end.

Coventry City see themselves as the club where that progress would be best served. This move for him is a very wise move indeed.