According to The Sun, Derby County are keeping hold of right-back Nathan Byrne.

Derby County’s woes last season were well documented and they were woes which saw the Rams relegated to League One.

Despite that relegation, there is a growing sense of hope that Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover of the club will get the green light early next week.

Additionally, again despite relegation, the Rams look set to hold onto Byrne. This is despite what The Sun terms as interest from the likes of Stoke City, Millwall and Preston North End.

Byrne set for extended Derby County stay

29-year-old Byrne caught the eye with his displays in a Derby County side that bravely battled against their eventual relegation.

He made 41 appearances last season, appearances that saw him make two assists.

The former Wigan Athletic and Swindon Town star has made 86 appearances in total for Wayne Rooney’s side, adding six assists.

His current deal was due to run out at the end of June but The Sun claim that Derby have triggered a year’s extension.

This will keep him at Pride Park until the summer of 2023 and it will mean disappointment for the mentioned Championship sides with an interest in him.

Thoughts?

Extending Byrne’s time at the club is a wise move by Derby County as he is a player who will have a huge impact next season.

He has shown that he is more than capable of handling the style of football played in the Championship. This will translate well into League One where he already has extensive experience.

Additionally, it also shows a real sense of drive by Derby County to keep a hold of the assets that will do them well in English football’s third tier next season.