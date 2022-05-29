According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Leeds United are readying a £10m move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

O’Brien has been a long-term target for the Whites, a side who needed a last-day scramble to preserve their Premier League status.

Huddersfield Town face a big day themselves today with a Championship Play-Off Final game against Nottingham Forest.

Nixon says that they also face renewed interest from a determined Leeds United side looking to reinforce their engine room.

Huddersfield Town prepared for Leeds United move

Leeds United have been long-time admirers of The Terriers’ O’Brien and Nixon’s report sees them revisiting old interest.

The Sun reporter says that the Whites “will make a new move” for 23-year-old O’Brien as they look to strengthen after a poor season.

However, Nixon also adds that Huddersfield Town are prepared to offer their highly-regarded prize asset a new deal.

This new deal – intended to stave off interest from Elland Road – wilL be the second new contract offer the young midfielder within the last two years.

O’Brien featured heavily for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town outfit last season with three goals and three assists coming from 43 appearances.

Thoughts?

Leeds United have already signed American starlet Brenden Aaronsen and Lewis O’Brien would be another addition to the Whites midfeld.

For Huddersfield this season, O’Brien has been outstanding and has shown his class and potential with consistent displays.

Of course, should Huddersfield Town beat Nottingham Forest and advance to the Premier League themselves this would complicate things.

The Terriers would want to keep a hold on their homegrown, academy product and would have the financial means to do so.