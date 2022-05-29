Sunderland shareholders Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven are involved in talks to sell their shares, as confirmed by reporter Tom White.

Regarding the rumours that Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven have sold their shares in Sunderland, it’s my information that talks are at an advanced stage with one group, but there is still a long way to go. #SAFC — Tom White (@tomwhitemedia) May 27, 2022

Sunderland were bought by Monaco-based Kyril Louis-Dreyfus in February 2021, with the then 23-year-old becoming the majority shareholder.

Since then, the Wearsiders have improved their fortunes and last season were promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship.

‘Still a long way to go’ – White

News, such as reports by the Mail Online, started to circulate in early May that Sunderland was the subject of a bid fronted by previous bidder William Storey.

The Mail Online’s Nathan Salt said that Storey had put in an offer to the current owners that valued the Black Cats at £42million.

Salt wrote that Storey’s offer was entered intending “to buy out all four owners and take up 100 per cent of the shares.”

White’s tweet (above) states that minority shareholders Donald and Methven haven’t yet sold their shares in Sunderland.

This news is contrary to other stories doing the rounds. Instead, White confirms the duo are involved in advanced talks to do so before adding “there is still a long way to go.”

Thoughts?

With White confirming that Donald and Methven are involved in talks, it does add intrigue to a possible sale of Sunderland.

Further intrigue is also added by White’s mention of “one group” which would tend to set an agreement with the Mail Online’s report of interest by the Storey group.

Of course, since the Mail Online’s running of Storey’s interest, the Black Cats have won promotion through the play-offs. They will play second-tier, Championship football next season.

Valued at £42 million by Storey prior to winning promotion, it remains to be seen whether that valuation has risen since.

This move by Storey to gain total control of Sunderland is something that will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.